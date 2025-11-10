The NBA’s 2025-26 season delivered another night of fireworks Sunday, with seven games showcasing rising international stars, late-game heroics and dramatic momentum shifts from coast to coast.

Houston’s Alperen Şengün stole the spotlight in Milwaukee, powering the Rockets past the Bucks in a statement road win, while the Detroit Pistons stunned the Philadelphia 76ers to extend their improbable early-season surge.

Rockets rally late

In one of the most entertaining duels of the young season, the Houston Rockets erased a 13-point second-half deficit to outlast the Milwaukee Bucks 122-115 before 17,000 fans at Fiserv Forum.

The victory capped Houston’s three-game road trip at 2-1 and pushed their record to 7-3, their best 10-game start since 2019.

Kevin Durant, acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade, ignited the comeback with 31 points on 11-for-15 shooting, adding seven assists and the go-ahead jumper with 1:42 left. The 37-year-old’s poise steadied a youthful Rockets roster still learning how to close games.

But the heartbeat of the night was Şengün.

The 23-year-old Turkish center nearly posted a triple-double with 23 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, earning postgame praise from coach Ime Udoka for his “control and maturity beyond his years.”

Şengün’s three-point play with 23 seconds left sealed the win, completing a 22-7 closing run that left the Bucks shell-shocked.

“Alpi keeps proving he’s one of the smartest players on the floor every night,” Udoka said. “He’s not just scoring – he’s running our offense.”

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 37 points and eight rebounds, but missed three of four free throws in the final 90 seconds as the Bucks slipped to 6-4.

“We didn’t execute late,” Antetokounmpo said. “We have to be better at finishing games.”

Houston shot 52% overall and looks every bit a Western Conference contender.

Şengün is now averaging 21.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists – All-Star numbers for one of Europe’s brightest exports.

Pistons stun 76ers

In Philadelphia, the Detroit Pistons continued one of the season’s most surprising runs, edging the 76ers 111-108 for their sixth straight victory and first place in the Eastern Conference at 7-2.

Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 26 points and a series of clutch plays, including a dunk over Andre Drummond that fueled a decisive fourth-quarter surge.

Jalen Duren dominated inside with 21 points and 16 rebounds as Detroit outrebounded Philadelphia 48-42, a reflection of their new-found grit under coach Monty Williams.

“This team’s learning how to win tough games,” Williams said. “It’s not pretty, but it’s character basketball.”

The 76ers, still managing Joel Embiid’s recovery from offseason knee surgery, relied on Tyrese Maxey’s 33-point explosion to stay close.

Maxey’s deep three gave Philadelphia a brief lead with under five minutes left, but Detroit’s composure prevailed in the final minutes.

Rookie Turkish forward Adem Bona added energy off the bench with three blocks and four rebounds in 12 minutes, hinting at his defensive upside.

Andre Drummond finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds in Embiid’s absence, but the Sixers fell to 6-4 and will face Detroit again Friday in a rematch.

Around the league

Elsewhere, the Knicks blew out the Nets 134-98 in a fiery rivalry game, Jayson Tatum’s 29 points helped Boston edge Orlando 111-107 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander powered Oklahoma City to 10-1 with 32 points in a 114-100 win over Memphis.

Stephen Curry’s 27 points led Golden State past Indiana 114-83, while Anthony Edwards’ 38-point explosion lifted Minnesota to a 144-117 rout of Sacramento.