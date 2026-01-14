Alperen Şengün delivered a masterclass in control and composure, and Houston finally closed tight moments, as the Rockets outlasted the Chicago Bulls 119-113 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Şengün posted a near triple-double with 23 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds and a block in 36 minutes, anchoring Houston’s offense with poise while directing traffic in a game that swung relentlessly.

The Rockets improved to their 23rd win of the season, surviving a contest that featured 35 lead changes and 19 ties without either side ever reaching a double-digit advantage.

Kevin Durant led Houston in scoring with 28 points and added 10 rebounds, while Amen Thompson matched Şengün’s scoring output with 23 points and went a flawless 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.

But the decisive blows came from Jabari Smith Jr., who scored 18 points and authored the defining stretch late.

Smith drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:52 remaining to give Houston a 108-106 edge, then followed with a pull-up jumper and another triple to push the lead to seven with 1:27 to play. Chicago never recovered.

Houston briefly carved out early momentum behind consecutive 3-pointers from rookie Reed Sheppard, sparking a 10-0 first-quarter run.

But the Bulls answered with energy and efficiency, closing the opening frame with a Kevin Huerter steal and buzzer-beating 3 to trim the deficit.

Chicago seized its largest lead early in the second quarter and went into halftime up 60-57, capitalizing on second-chance points and Houston turnovers.

The seesaw nature continued after the break, with neither team able to break free until Smith’s late surge settled matters.

The Bulls, playing without guards Josh Giddey and Coby White, were carried by Tre Jones, who poured in a career-high 34 points on 11-of-12 shooting.

Rookie Matas Buzelis added 19 points, 15 of them after halftime, while Jalen Smith and Nikola Vucevic chipped in 14 apiece as Chicago fell to its 21st loss.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Lakers overwhelmed the Atlanta Hawks 141-116 at home, earning their 24th win of the season.

LeBron James flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 31 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, while Luka Doncic added 27 points and 12 assists to fuel Los Angeles’ offense.

Atlanta dropped its 22nd game despite 26 points from Nickeil Alexander-Walker and 25 from C.J. McCollum.