Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün will miss approximately 10 to 14 days after suffering a sprained right ankle, head coach Ime Udoka confirmed Monday night following the team’s dramatic 100-97 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Şengün, a cornerstone of Houston’s resurgence this season, was injured just 64 seconds into Saturday’s road loss to the Dallas Mavericks, rolling his right ankle while jostling for rebounding position.

The 23-year-old immediately went down in pain and was helped off the floor, not returning for the remainder of the game. Subsequent examinations revealed a moderate lateral ankle sprain, with no structural damage.

Udoka said the Rockets will take a cautious approach with the Turkish national team standout. “Probably 10 to 14 days,” Udoka told reporters, outlining a recovery timeline that could see Şengün return by mid-January if swelling and mobility improve as expected.

Şengün sat out Monday’s matchup against Phoenix, where Houston leaned on late-game execution and veteran poise to grind out a win.

Kevin Durant, struggling from long range for much of the night, buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining, snapping a 1-for-11 drought from beyond the arc and sealing the victory.

Houston Rockets' Kevin Durant drives against Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker during the second half at Toyota Center, Houston, U.S., Jan. 5, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Durant finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, while Jabari Smith Jr. added 17 points and seven rebounds, including the assist on the decisive shot.

Amen Thompson chipped in 17 points, seven boards and six assists as the Rockets overcame a 13-point second-half deficit despite shooting just 9-for-37 (24.3%) from deep.

Phoenix was led by Devin Booker’s 27 points, including a personal 10-0 run in the fourth quarter that briefly erased Houston’s late lead.

Dillon Brooks and Royce O’Neale scored 15 points apiece for the Suns, who repeatedly punished Houston in transition and built their largest lead early in the third quarter.

The Suns carried a 60-54 halftime advantage, fueled by 23 first-half fast-break points and strong perimeter shooting from Jordan Goodwin, Collin Gillespie and O’Neale, each of whom knocked down three 3-pointers before the break.

Phoenix stretched the margin to 69-56 early in the third before Houston clawed back behind Durant, Thompson and timely shooting from Smith to level the game at 78-78 entering the fourth.

A key absence for a rising contender

Şengün’s absence, even if short-term, is significant.

The big man has been enjoying a breakout 2025-26 campaign, averaging 21.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists, while shooting better than 51% from the field.

His elite passing from the post and elbow has made him the offensive hub of Udoka’s system and a matchup nightmare across the league.

Drafted 16th overall in 2021 out of Beşiktaş, Şengün has developed into an All-Star-level center, often drawing comparisons to Nikola Jokic for his vision and creativity.

Houston will now turn to Steven Adams, Jock Landale and added frontcourt depth to bridge the gap as the Rockets aim to stay afloat in a crowded Western Conference playoff race.