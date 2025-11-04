Alperen Şengün continued his meteoric rise as the Houston Rockets stretched their winning streak to four games, defeating the Dallas Mavericks 110-102 on Monday night at Toyota Center.

The 22-year-old Turkish center delivered another all-around masterclass – 26 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and a steal in nearly 40 minutes – steering Houston to a 4–2 record after a sluggish start to the season.

With the game tied at 102 late in the fourth, Şengün’s smooth spin into the lane produced the go-ahead basket and shifted the momentum for good.

Şengün, who signed a five-year, $185 million extension this offseason, has quickly cemented himself as Houston’s cornerstone.

Averaging 22.5 points and 10.8 rebounds, he’s making an early case for his first All-Star appearance and leading a Rockets team that’s finally finding its rhythm in the competitive Western Conference.

Rookie guard Amen Thompson poured in a season-high 27 points with a highlight-reel block on Cooper Flagg’s last-second three-point attempt, while Kevin Durant – acquired in a blockbuster summer trade from Phoenix – added 21 points, six rebounds and five assists despite an inefficient 6-for-18 shooting night.

Tari Eason chipped in 15, including a thunderous dunk that sealed the game as Houston’s depth shone again.

For Dallas, P.J. Washington’s 29 points and 12 rebounds weren’t enough to prevent a fifth loss in seven games.

Max Christie scored 17, but the Mavericks’ depleted lineup – missing Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving due to injuries – faltered defensively, allowing Houston to shoot 48% from the floor. Rookie phenom Cooper Flagg had 12 points in a losing effort for a team still searching for chemistry after its summer overhaul.

The Mavericks (2–5) will try to regroup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, while the surging Rockets hit the road for a three-game trip beginning in Memphis.

Antetokounmpo delivers dagger in Milwaukee’s thriller over Pacers

In Indianapolis, Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered another signature moment, sinking a 17-foot jumper at the buzzer to lift the Milwaukee Bucks over the Indiana Pacers 117–115 in a nail-biting Central Division clash.

Antetokounmpo dominated with 33 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals on 14-of-21 shooting. It was his third double-double of the season and another reminder of why he remains one of the NBA’s most unstoppable forces. Milwaukee improved to 5–2 and sits second in the Central Division behind Cleveland.

After the Pacers rallied from 11 points down to tie it with 14.6 seconds remaining, Milwaukee’s timeout set the stage. The ball never left Giannis’ hands – one dribble, one rise, one dagger.

His calm finish silenced Gainbridge Fieldhouse, echoing his trademark clutch performances from postseason glory years.

New addition Myles Turner, returning to face his former team, endured boos throughout but posted nine points, seven rebounds and five blocks, including one that set up Giannis’ game-winner. Pascal Siakam led Indiana (4-6) with 32 points, and Isaiah Jackson added 21, but the Pacers’ late defensive lapse spoiled their comeback.

Shorthanded Lakers

In Portland, the Los Angeles Lakers proved their depth once again, defeating the Trail Blazers 123-115 despite missing Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves.

Deandre Ayton, traded to Los Angeles in the summer’s three-team deal, tormented his former club with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks – his best performance in purple and gold.

Rui Hachimura added 28, and rookie Nick Smith Jr. chipped in 25 off the bench, including back-to-back three-pointers that broke Portland’s resistance in the final minutes.

The Lakers, now 6-1 and owners of the league’s best net rating, have built momentum behind a balanced roster blending LeBron James’ experience and Doncic’s playmaking brilliance.

James contributed 18 points and seven assists in 32 minutes, stabilizing the short-handed lineup.

Portland (3-3) battled behind Deni Avdija’s 33 points and Shaedon Sharpe’s 23, but cold perimeter shooting (9-for-40 from three) doomed their chances.

Without Anthony Davis, now wearing a Blazers jersey but sidelined with a calf strain, the team’s frontcourt struggled to contain Ayton.

Los Angeles, winners of six straight, returns home to face the Clippers in a much-anticipated city showdown, while Portland hosts Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns next.