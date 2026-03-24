The NBA’s packed slate delivered fireworks across both conferences on Monday night, with Turkish talents at the heart of the action even as results split in different directions.

At the United Center, the Chicago Bulls outlasted the Houston Rockets 132-124 in a high-tempo clash that showcased offensive firepower on both sides. The loss did little to dim the brilliance of Alperen Şengün, who produced one of the performances of the night.

The 23-year-old center controlled the game with poise and precision, registering his fourth triple-double of the season with 33 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, adding two steals and two blocks across heavy minutes.

Şengün dictated Houston’s offense, operating as both scorer and facilitator, and repeatedly punished Chicago inside.

Still, the Rockets could not keep pace defensively. Veteran Kevin Durant led all scorers with 40 points, while Amen Thompson added 23, but Chicago’s balanced attack proved decisive.

Collin Sexton paced the Bulls with 25 points, and rising forward Matas Buzelis contributed 23 as Chicago secured its 29th win of the campaign.

Houston, meanwhile, slipped deeper into a difficult stretch, absorbing its 28th defeat despite one of Şengün’s most complete outings.

In Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma City Thunder underlined their status as Western Conference leaders with a commanding 123-103 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander steered the hosts with 22 points, while Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams each added 18 in a controlled, methodical performance.

The Thunder’s depth and defensive discipline overwhelmed Philadelphia early, allowing them to cruise to their 57th win and further cement their place atop the standings.

For the 76ers, rookie VJ Edgecombe provided a bright spot with a team-high 35 points, supported by Trendon Watford’s 15.

Turkish big man Adem Bona saw limited minutes but contributed across the board, finishing with three points, five rebounds, three assists, a steal and two blocks in a compact display of defensive activity.

Elsewhere around the league, the night delivered a mix of tight finishes and blowouts.

The Detroit Pistons edged the Los Angeles Lakers 113-110, while the Indiana Pacers narrowly beat the Orlando Magic 128-126.

The San Antonio Spurs rolled past the Miami Heat 136-111, and the Atlanta Hawks dismantled the Memphis Grizzlies 146-107.

The Golden State Warriors outgunned the Dallas Mavericks 137-131, the Toronto Raptors handled the Utah Jazz 143-127, and the Portland Trail Blazers crushed the Brooklyn Nets 134-99. In one of the most emphatic results, the LA Clippers overwhelmed the Milwaukee Bucks 129-96.