The Houston Rockets edged past the Golden State Warriors 91-90, propelled by a stellar performance from Alperen Şengün.

The Turkish international recorded a "double-double" with 26 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals, making him the game’s top scorer.

His contributions were vital in securing the win, which sent the Rockets into the Western Conference semifinals.

In a dramatic finale, Jalen Green sank two crucial free throws with just 3.5 seconds left, clinching the victory for Houston.

The Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga led his team with 20 points, while Stephen Curry added 19, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Warriors’ defeat.

With the win, the Rockets now set their sights on a semifinal showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In the Eastern Conference, the Atlanta Hawks triumphed over the New York Knicks 108-100, advancing to the NBA Cup semifinals.

Trae Young starred for the Hawks with 22 points and 11 assists, while Jalen Johnson contributed 21 points and 15 rebounds for a double-double.

De’Andre Hunter added 24 points in a strong collective effort.

The Knicks’ Josh Hart scored 21 points, but it wasn’t enough to secure a win for New York.

The Hawks will now face the Milwaukee Bucks in a highly anticipated Eastern Conference semifinal.