Alperen Şengün led the Houston Rockets to a narrow 119-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in a thrilling NBA showdown, contributing 14 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

Despite a strong 30-point performance from Anthony Davis and 21-point efforts from both LeBron James and Austin Reaves, the Lakers could not clinch the victory.

In other action, the Oklahoma City Thunder extended their impressive streak with a 105-92 win over the Boston Celtics, marking their 15th consecutive victory.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the standout with 33 points and 11 rebounds, while Jayson Tatum’s 26 points and 10 rebounds couldn’t halt the Celtics’ loss.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers, riding high as the Eastern Conference leaders, secured their 10th straight win, beating the Charlotte Hornets 115-105.

Darius Garland led the way with 25 points, while Jarrett Allen added 19 points and 11 rebounds.

LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller both scored 24 points for Charlotte, but it wasn’t enough.

Other NBA Results:

Cleveland Cavaliers 115, Charlotte Hornets 105

Washington Wizards 98, New Orleans Pelicans 110

Orlando Magic 92, Utah Jazz 105

Houston Rockets 119, Los Angeles Lakers 115

Golden State Warriors 99, Sacramento Kings 129

Oklahoma City Thunder 105, Boston Celtics 92