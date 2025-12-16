Nikola Jokic and Alperen Şengün traded masterpiece performances, but it was Denver that had the final say, edging Houston 128-125 in overtime Sunday night at Ball Arena in a heavyweight Western Conference showdown.

Şengün delivered one of the finest games of his young career, posting a triple-double with 33 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, along with two steals and a block, as the Rockets pushed the Nuggets to the limit.

The 23-year-old Turkish center controlled the offense from the post, scored through traffic and repeatedly punished double teams with sharp reads, keeping Houston within striking distance through regulation and into overtime.

Still, the Rockets, now fifth in the West, absorbed their seventh loss of the season despite strong support.

Kevin Durant finished with 25 points, while Jabari Smith Jr. and Josh Okogie added 16 apiece. Houston’s late execution faltered in overtime, where missed looks and Denver’s shot-making proved decisive.

Jokic once again authored a dominant chapter in his MVP résumé, piling up 39 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for his league-leading 12th triple-double of the season.

The Nuggets star dictated tempo, stretched Houston’s defense with his shooting range and sealed Denver’s 19th win with his usual calm authority.

Jamal Murray matched the moment with 35 points, scoring six of Denver’s 11 overtime points to close the door.

The game swung wildly late in regulation, with multiple lead changes before Murray’s free throws forced overtime.

Denver, missing key rotation players, leaned on its stars and survived.

Flagg's milestone despite the Mavs’ loss

In Salt Lake City, history arrived early for Cooper Flagg.

The Dallas rookie poured in a career-high 42 points, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to score 40 or more, but the Mavericks still fell to the Utah Jazz 140-133 in overtime.

At just 18 years old, the No. 1 overall pick surpassed LeBron James’ long-standing age mark, underlining his rapid ascent at the professional level.

Flagg added seven rebounds and six assists, carrying Dallas through long stretches and forcing overtime with a clutch basket late in regulation.

P.J. Washington scored 25 points and Naji Marshall added 15, but the Mavericks went cold in the extra period and slipped to their 17th loss of the season.

Utah capitalized behind Keyonte George’s 37 points and Lauri Markkanen’s 33, pulling away in overtime to secure their 10th win after erasing a late fourth-quarter deficit.