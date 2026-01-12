Alperen Şengün’s return gave Houston a much-needed lift, but Sacramento’s depth, composure and late surge proved decisive as the Kings snapped a seven-game skid with a 111-98 victory over the Rockets on Saturday night at Golden 1 Center.

Back after missing three games with a right ankle sprain, Şengün showed no lingering effects, posting 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes.

The 23-year-old Turkish center anchored Houston’s offense with his trademark footwork and vision, repeatedly creating scoring chances from the post and stabilizing a young lineup that leans heavily on his versatility.

Houston stayed within striking distance deep into the fourth quarter. Şengün’s layup trimmed the deficit to 94-92 with 5:20 remaining, but that was as close as the Rockets would get.

Sacramento answered with authority, outscoring Houston 19-8 over the final 5:55. Malik Monk ignited the decisive run with back-to-back 3-pointers during a 10-0 burst, pushing the Kings ahead 104-92 with 2:33 left.

Russell Westbrook followed with a timely 3-pointer and the Kings never looked back.

DeMar DeRozan led a balanced Sacramento attack with 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting, reaching a historic milestone in the process.

The veteran forward became the 23rd player in NBA history to surpass 26,000 career regular-season points, placing him among elite company.

DeRozan’s poise and midrange precision steadied a Kings team desperate to halt its slide after losing 17 of its previous 20 games.

Six Kings finished in double figures. Zach LaVine added 18 points, Westbrook chipped in 15 points and 10 assists, Monk scored 15, Maxime Raynaud had 12 and Precious Achiuwa contributed 10.

Rookie center Dylan Cardwell delivered career highs with nine points and 11 rebounds as Sacramento opened a seven-game homestand in convincing fashion.

Houston was carried by a breakout performance from Amen Thompson, who matched his season high with 31 points while adding 13 rebounds and six assists.

DeRozan sparked the Kings in the second period with 11 points as Sacramento took a 51-48 halftime lead behind 52.3% shooting.

The game remained tight through three quarters before Sacramento’s late execution broke it open.

The Rockets continue to show promise under coach Ime Udoka, but the night ultimately underscored how thin the margin is for a rebuilding team.

Şengün’s healthy return remains a positive sign as Houston looks to regain momentum in the second half of the season.

Sacramento played without guard Dennis Schroder, who began a three-game suspension stemming from an on-court incident following a December game against the Lakers.