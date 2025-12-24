Alperen Şengün delivered another statement performance, but it wasn’t enough to stop Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers, as a busy NBA night also saw the San Antonio Spurs extend their winning streak and the Dallas Mavericks edge the Denver Nuggets.

Şengün finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds for his latest double-double, continuing his rise as the focal point of Houston’s offense, but the Rockets were outgunned by a dominant Clippers display at Intuit Dome.

Leonard was unstoppable, pouring in 41 points while adding eight rebounds and five assists, controlling the game on both ends.

James Harden backed him with 29 points and six assists, punishing Houston with his shot-making and playmaking against his former club.

The loss was Houston’s fourth in five games, exposing defensive lapses and a lack of answers for the Clippers’ star duo.

Spurs 130, Thunder 110

San Antonio stayed red-hot, beating Oklahoma City 130-110 at home for its seventh straight victory and its second win over the Thunder in just 10 days.

Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 25 points, rookie Stephon Castle scored 24 and Harrison Barnes added 20 as San Antonio overwhelmed Oklahoma City with pace and depth. Victor Wembanyama’s streak of 101 straight games with at least one block came to an end.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points and dished out eight assists, but the Thunder suffered their heaviest defeat of the season.

Mavericks 131, Nuggets 130

Dallas survived a late scare to beat Denver 131-130, snapping the Nuggets’ 11-game road winning streak.

Rookie Cooper Flagg starred with 33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, while Naji Marshall added 15 points. Denver had a chance at the horn, but Peyton Watson’s corner three rimmed out.

Jamal Murray finished with 31 points and 14 assists for Denver, Nikola Jokić added 29 points and 14 assists but was held to seven rebounds, his lowest mark of the season.