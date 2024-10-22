Basketball superstar Alperen Şengün has made history for Turkish sports by signing a monumental five-year, $185 million contract with the Houston Rockets, establishing himself as the highest-paid athlete from Türkiye, at just 22 years old.

The NBA confirmed that Şengün has signed a five-year contract extension with a player option for the final season.

This deal not only elevates his financial standing but also makes him the first player in league history to sign a five-year rookie extension with a player option, following the footsteps of NBA luminaries Luka Doncic and Trae Young.

Şengün's impressive performance last season, where he averaged 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5 assists and 1.2 steals per game, brought him within reach of an All-Star selection, showcasing his potential as a rising talent in the league.

Entering the NBA via the 2021 draft as the 16th overall pick, Şengün has made a significant impact in his three seasons with the Rockets.

He has played in 210 games, starting 148 of them, and averaged 27.2 minutes on the court, contributing 14.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

As the Rockets gear up for the new season, they will face the Memphis Grizzlies in their opening match, with all eyes on Şengün as he continues to make his mark in the league and set records for Turkish basketball.