Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was candid after a quiet Game 1 in the Western Conference finals, pointing to rhythm as the issue behind his uneven display.

“I have sucked when I get too long of a break,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I don’t think it’s anything other than that. I guess I’ve got to do a better job with my breaks.”

He responded in Game 2 with the authority of a reigning two-time MVP, scoring 30 points to help push the Thunder past the San Antonio Spurs 122-113 on Wednesday in Oklahoma City.

The victory leveled the best-of-seven series at 1-1, setting up Game 3 on Friday in San Antonio.

After a slow start in Game 1 on Monday that ended in a double-overtime defeat, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault expected a sharper response in the rematch. He got exactly that.

The Thunder never trailed after the first quarter, though the game was not decided until the closing minutes.

Oklahoma City did it with more efficiency from Gilgeous-Alexander, a bounce-back performance from Chet Holmgren, more minutes from Isaiah Hartenstein, and another strong defensive effort despite losing Jalen Williams to yet another hamstring injury.

They also slowed Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama had 41 points and 24 rebounds in an historic performance in the series opener. On Wednesday, he had 21 points on 8-for-16 shooting while adding 17 rebounds and four blocks.

Though the Thunder led for all but about a minute of the second half and stretched the advantage to 13, the Spurs cut the deficit to five with just over a minute remaining. San Antonio then regained possession after Gilgeous-Alexander was called for an offensive foul.

However, Devin Vassell missed a 3-pointer on the next trip, and the possession ended with Stephon Castle’s ninth turnover of the game.

Gilgeous-Alexander then drilled a step-back jumper, and after a missed 3-point attempt by Castle, Alex Caruso’s driving layup sealed the game with 19.7 seconds remaining.

Gilgeous-Alexander shot 12 for 24 after going 7 for 23 from the field in Game 1. He added nine assists Wednesday.

Holmgren struggled to get touches in the series opener, finishing with eight points on 2-for-7 shooting.

He scored 13 in Game 2, with seven coming in the third quarter.

Daigneault said playing Hartenstein for just 12 minutes in Game 1 “didn’t feel good.” Hartenstein was a key to Oklahoma City’s effort against Wembanyama in Game 2.

Hartenstein picked up his second foul just three minutes into the game but avoided serious foul trouble and was a major factor on both ends. He finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds in 27 minutes.

“That’s the matchup, and so we decided to start with it,” Daigneault said of Hartenstein opposing Wembanyama.

Hartenstein was especially important in the fourth quarter, when he had four points, eight rebounds and two assists.

Though Wembanyama still put up strong numbers, it was a far cry from his Game 1 dominance.

“He’s changed the dynamic since the first game he’s played,” Gilgeous-Alexander said of Hartenstein. “He’s our physicality and our backbone. He’s our bruiser, sets screens, rebounds for us, physical.”

Gilgeous-Alexander said the Thunder cannot be complacent as the series heads to San Antonio.

“Tonight wasn’t good enough to win the series,” he said, “and we know that.”

San Antonio limited turnovers during its regular-season meetings with Oklahoma City, helping the Spurs win four of five.

But without starting point guard De’Aaron Fox, who has missed the first two games of the series with an ankle sprain, San Antonio has struggled in that category.

In Game 2, the Spurs committed 21 turnovers, leading to 27 Thunder points. Castle gave the ball away nine times.

“They do such a good job of showing crowds in the paint, having multiple bodies,” San Antonio coach Mitch Johnson said. “It’s not just Steph. He had too many turnovers, but our whole team did.”

The Spurs also lost rookie guard Dylan Harper, who was also critical in Game 1, to a right leg injury. Harper exited the game just past the midpoint of the third quarter.

Wembanyama said the Spurs needed to be better overall without Fox and Harper.

“We’ve got to help our ball handlers more to take care of the ball,” Wembanyama said.

Williams, who was limited to 33 games in the regular season due to a string of injuries, left the game late in the first quarter after experiencing left hamstring tightness.

Williams had missed six consecutive games with a left hamstring injury before returning Monday for the series opener.

Daigneault did not have an update on Williams afterward.

“He’ll get checked out in the morning. We’ll see where he’s at,” the coach said.