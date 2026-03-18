Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points as the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Orlando Magic 113-108 on Tuesday, clinching their third consecutive playoff appearance and becoming the first team this season to do so.

Chet Holmgren added 20 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, while Ajay Mitchell had 16 as the only other Thunder player in double figures.

Orlando had all five starters score in double figures, led by Paolo Banchero with 32 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. Desmond Bane added 16.

The loss ended the Magic’s momentum, dropping them to consecutive defeats after a seven-game winning streak.

After a quiet first half, when he shot 4 of 12 from the field, Gilgeous-Alexander took over in the third quarter.

The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player matched his highest-scoring quarter of the season with 19 points, accounting for more than half of Oklahoma City’s 34 points in the period.

The Magic led 77-70 with less than five minutes remaining in the third before the Thunder closed the quarter on a 15-2 run to take the lead. Gilgeous-Alexander scored seven points during that stretch, while Orlando made just one of its final 10 shots in the quarter.

Orlando responded early in the fourth, scoring nine straight points to regain the lead. Bane’s 3-pointer with 8:21 remaining put the Magic ahead 90-89.

Out of a timeout, Oklahoma City answered with an 8-0 run, sparked by five quick points from Mitchell before Isaiah Joe’s 3-pointer made it 97-90.

The Magic pulled within three with less than 3:30 remaining, but Gilgeous-Alexander took control down the stretch.

After being held scoreless in the fourth to that point, he scored seven consecutive points. During that burst, Alex Caruso added a layup off his own steal as the Thunder pushed the lead to 10.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with a season-low two assists but matched his season high with four steals.

Midway through the second quarter, Caruso lost his shoe on defense but recovered it in time to contest a shot.

He rotated to help on Tristan de Silva’s drive and attempted to block the shot while holding his shoe. De Silva was awarded the basket, and Caruso was called for a technical foul.