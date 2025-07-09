Fresh off a historic season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named the cover athlete for NBA 2K26, the game’s developer announced Tuesday.

The reigning league MVP, Finals MVP and scoring champion will grace the standard edition after powering the Oklahoma City Thunder to a league-best 68-14 record and their first NBA title.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 32.7 points, 6.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game, anchoring a team that posted a staggering plus-12.9 point differential – the largest in NBA history.

Oklahoma City edged the Indiana Pacers in a dramatic seven-game Finals series to claim the championship. Capping off his dream season, Gilgeous-Alexander signed a record-breaking four-year, $285 million extension last week.

A release date for NBA 2K26 has yet to be announced, though the game is expected to launch in September.

The NBA 2K cover athlete last year was Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who was also featured after his team won the championship.

The cover athlete announcement comes as 2K Games teases a potential return to the college basketball gaming market. It was not immediately clear whether the developer intends to revive its long-dormant college basketball franchise or incorporate college hoops into its NBA title.

“2K is the undisputed home of basketball gaming,” 2K Games said in a statement to The Associated Press last week. “We have a strong history with college hoops and are exploring exciting new ways to bring athletes and schools to life. Class is in session.”