Türkiye is about to enter a new digital era, and basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal is striding onto the court.

With President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan set to unveil the nation’s 5G rollout at the Presidential Complex on March 31, just a day before commercial services hit all 81 provinces, anticipation is running high for what could be another memorable Shaq-Erdoğan moment.

Turkcell has named O’Neal the global face of its “Turkcell Gücünde 5G” campaign, coinciding with the country’s long-awaited next-generation network launch.

The operator secured the largest spectrum allocation in Türkiye’s October 2025 auction, investing $1.5 billion in frequencies and raising an additional $1 billion in financing for 5G and advanced infrastructure.

A recently released teaser shows the 7-foot-1 Hall of Famer walking through Istanbul Airport, where passengers react with shock and delight.

The clip ends with the on-screen message: “Turkcell Gücünde 5G GELİYOR” (“5G is Coming with Turkcell’s Power”), accompanied by a playful nod to Shaq’s giant presence.

Turkcell promises the full-length ad, filmed across multiple Turkish cities, will highlight the network’s speed, coverage, and reliability on all major platforms.

O’Neal’s connection to Türkiye dates to January 2026, when he filmed the campaign and met Erdoğan at the Turkcell Basketball Development Center.

Videos of the playful court session, where Erdoğan reportedly bested Shaq in a mini free-throw contest, went viral, earning the headline “Shaq-Erdoğan showdown.”

The footage has since fueled buzz around the upcoming ad release.

Set to deliver speeds up to ten times faster than 4.5G and ultra-low latency for smart cities, autonomous systems, and industrial applications, the April 1 5G launch positions Turkcell at the forefront of Türkiye’s digital future.

CEO Ali Taha Koç has dubbed 2026 “the Year of Speed,” citing partnerships with Ericsson, ZTE, and other global tech leaders.

Turkcell is also rolling out 5G-ready Superbox devices and promoting upgrades to ensure customers are ready on day one.

Blending celebrity appeal with technological leadership, Turkcell continues its support for Turkish sports while marking a commercial and cultural milestone.

Analysts from Bank of America highlight the launch as a potential growth catalyst.