The Barcelona club and the Euroleague organization expressed their sympathies to the Fenerbahçe team which announced on Saturday that some of its players and staff members were showing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The sports community continues to send messages of support to the Fenerbahçe Beko Men's Basketball Team.

After the announcement, sports clubs from the Turkish Basketball Federation alongside Galatasaray, Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor clubs shared “get well soon” messages on their social media accounts.

“We sincerely believe that you will survive this process in a healthy way; we convey our wishes for your wellness,” Beşiktaş wrote.

Finally, the Barcelona club and the Euroleague organization in basketball also supported the yellow-blue team through social media. From the team's Turkish page, Barcelona posted: “We will beat it together, we are with you, Fenerbahçe."

Euroleague and Turkey Super League also supported the Fenerbahce club and its players.

The Turkish Association of Clubs also sent messages of support to the team.

"Get well, Fenerbahçe. We will survive the hard days together. We will succeed together,” it said.

After showing symptoms of COVID-19, Fenerbahçe basketball players and staff underwent coronavirus testing on Saturday.

"Our team was directed to the hospital to undergo a comprehensive series of screenings. Detailed information will be announced to the public after the hospital tests," the team said in a statement.

The Turkish club said there is “no clinical picture that would require hospitalization for any of the players.”

All Fenerbahçe players are in self-isolation at home, while administrative staff members have been hospitalized as a precautionary measure.

All football, basketball, volleyball and handball leagues in Turkey were postponed until further notice Thursday over the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Turkey's death toll due to the virus rose to 21 Saturday, while the number of confirmed cases has surged to 947 since the first case was announced last week.

Throughout the last two months, the world has been shocked by the new coronavirus outbreak which has taken the lives of thousands around the world. Famous people, celebrities and politicians have been among those infected by the virus.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, has also hit the sports world.

Former basketball legend Charles Barkley is under self-quarantine because he believes he may have COVID-19. Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for the virus. NBA superstar Kevin Durant was among the Brooklyn Nets players infected with the virus.

"Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," Durant said.

Teammate Mitchell and Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons have also tested positive for the virus.

Football players Eliaquim Mangala and Ezequiel Garay from the Spanish club Valencia tested positive for the virus.

“Today I learned that I got coronavirus. I feel good, and I have none of the symptoms. I learned that we can carry the virus without showing the symptoms, avoid contact. I quarantined myself at home," Mandala said on his social media account.

Daniele Rugani from Juventus alongside Callum Hudson Odoi from Chelsea and Manolo Gabbiadini from Sampdoria also joined the list of those who tested positive for coronavirus.