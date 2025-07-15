After months of uncertainty due to a blood clot in his right shoulder, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has been medically cleared to resume basketball activities and is expected to be fully available when training camp opens this fall.

The 7-foot-4 phenom revealed his status in an interview published Monday by French sports daily L’Equipe, telling the outlet:

“I’m officially cleared to return. I’ll finally be able to play a bit of basketball again.”

A person familiar with the situation confirmed to The Associated Press (AP) that the Spurs have received word of Wembanyama’s clearance, though the team has not publicly disclosed details.

The clearance likely indicates Wembanyama’s deep vein thrombosis (DVT) was provoked, typically a more manageable condition, caused by factors like muscle or rib compression rather than genetic clotting disorders.

The Spurs have not confirmed specifics, but Wembanyama’s case appears to be treatable, unlike more serious clotting conditions that have prematurely ended careers, including those of Chris Bosh and Tomas Vokoun.

Still, Wembanyama admitted the diagnosis shook him:

“I was afraid of not being able to play basketball anymore. Those irrational thoughts creep in when you care deeply about something.”

Wembanyama, the 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year, was on pace for a historic sophomore season when the condition was discovered in February. He was averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, 3.8 blocks, and 3.7 assists per game – a statistical feat only matched by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the 1975-76 season.

“My injury was an adventure, obviously, but the hardest part is over,” Wembanyama said. “I’m much better today, physically and mentally.”

The 20-year-old will need a ramp-up period before returning to full-speed five-on-five play, but he’s optimistic.

“It’s been five months since I played a 5-on-5 match. There are plenty of reflexes to find – both mental and muscle memory.”

Warrior monk mode

During his rehab, Wembanyama didn’t just rest. Last month, he traveled to Zhengzhou, China, where he spent time at a Shaolin temple, training in Kung Fu, meditation, and traditional Chinese medicine.

“We were initiated into the life of a warrior monk – Buddhism and intensive kung fu,” he said. “It was more than 1,000 kicks a day, jumps, stretches ... I had some of the worst aches of my life.”

Though he doesn’t identify as Buddhist, Wembanyama embraced the mental and physical discipline.

“It changes you,” he said. “For the better.”