Jayson Tatum notched an impressive 38 points with a season-high eight 3-pointers, while Jaylen Brown added 31 points, leading the Boston Celtics to a decisive 118-101 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night and halting the Pacers' six-game winning streak.

Tatum, who also secured 13 rebounds and six assists, joined forces with Brown for 27 of the Celtics' 46 baskets on a night where they shot 51% from the field and maintained control throughout the game.

"Indiana is really good,” remarked Boston coach Joe Mazzulla. "When we play connected basketball, with physical half-court defense and intentional, poised offense, we play better, and that’s kind of what we did.”

Boston, ranking third in the NBA in field-goal percentage defense (.449) and rebound rate, showcased their defensive prowess, limiting the Pacers to a season-low point total and outrebounding them 70-42.

Bennedict Mathurin led Indiana with 20 points, while All-Star Tyrese Haliburton finished with 17 points, seven assists, six rebounds, and five steals.

"We missed a lot of shots,” Haliburton commented. "They’re a really good defensive team, but we shot a lot of shots that we like. Just didn’t capitalize on them.”

Boston took a 29-17 lead at the end of the opening period, marking the Pacers’ lowest-scoring first quarter of the season.

Despite not attempting a free throw in the first half, the Celtics opened up a 16-point lead in the second quarter and held a 58-49 advantage at halftime. Tatum and Brown shot a combined 16 of 27 for 37 points before the break.

Jaylen Brown (L) of the Boston Celtics dribbles the ball while being guarded by Bennedict Mathurin (R) of the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S., Jan. 6, 2024. (AFP Photo)

"Me and Joe watch a lot of films together,” said Tatum. "It’s just finding ways to be aggressive. Play in space. Playoff actions.”

Although Indiana reduced its deficit to 84-81 entering the fourth quarter, the Celtics surged ahead by as many as 19 in the final quarter, securing a comfortable victory. Boston had limited contributions from starting center Kristaps Porzingis, who played only six minutes before leaving the game due to an eye laceration.

This matchup added another chapter to an eventful season series. In the initial meeting on Nov. 1 in Boston, the Celtics dominated the Pacers 155-104 as Haliburton was sidelined due to injury. In a closely contested rematch on Dec. 4, Indiana emerged victorious 122-112, knocking the visiting Celtics out of the NBA’s inaugural in-season tournament behind Haliburton’s first career triple-double.

Indiana played without starting shooting guard Bruce Brown (bone bruise in the right knee) and reserve guard Andrew Nembhard (back sprain).