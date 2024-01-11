Jayson Tatum's game-high 45 points, including 12 in overtime, led the Boston Celtics to a 127-120 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, enhancing their flawless home record to 18-0.

Jaylen Brown contributed 35 points and 11 rebounds for the Celtics, who set a franchise record for consecutive home victories at the start of a season, a feat originally achieved by the 1957-58 team. Notably, Minnesota has not won a game in Boston since the 2004-05 season.

Tatum secured the Celtics' win with a layup at 1:04 left in overtime, giving them a 122-120 lead, and expanded it to five points with a 3-pointer at 51 seconds remaining. He sealed the victory by sinking two free throws with 12.7 seconds left.

Minnesota's Anthony Edwards scored 29 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 25 points and 13 rebounds and Naz Reid had 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Both teams were without their starting centers. Minnesota's Rudy Gobert, averaging 12.8 points per game and the team's leading rebounder (12.0 boards per game), sat out due to a sore left hip. The Timberwolves were also without guard Mike Conley, who was resting.

Boston's Kristaps Porzingis missed the game due to a right knee contusion. Porzingis, the team's third-highest scorer (19.8 points per game) and second-highest rebounder (7.0 boards per game), is expected to play Thursday at Milwaukee, according to Boston coach Joe Mazzulla.

The Celtics led 32-27 after the first quarter and held a slim 54-53 lead at halftime. Boston experienced a 6:01 stretch without a field goal in the second quarter, concluding with a Jrue Holiday 3-pointer at 2:29 remaining in the first half.

Minnesota took its first lead of the game at 55-54 after a Towns layup 17 seconds into the third quarter. The Timberwolves outscored Boston 32-25 in the quarter, entering the fourth with an 85-79 lead.

Although the Celtics took a 111-109 lead with a Holiday 3-pointer at 25.9 seconds left, Edwards made two free throws to tie the game at 8.5 seconds. Tatum missed a jumper at the buzzer, forcing the game into overtime.