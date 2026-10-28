Jayson Tatum sank a jumper from the elbow at the buzzer in overtime to lift the Boston Celtics to a 125-124 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

Tatum led all scorers with 40 points, setting a career high with 18 made free throws on 22 attempts. Paul George added 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as Boston extended its winning streak to three games.

Michael Porter Jr. had 27 points and 12 rebounds for the Nets, who fell to 0-4. Julius Randle finished with 24 points and nine rebounds.

Brooklyn trailed 117-114 late in the fourth quarter, but Mikel Brown Jr. forced overtime with a 3-pointer with one second remaining.

Knicks 111, Pistons 97

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 13 of his game-high 27 points during a decisive third-quarter run as host New York rallied past Detroit for its first win of the season.

The Knicks outscored the Pistons 37-13 in the third quarter and held off a fourth-quarter rally to avoid becoming the first defending NBA champion to open the season 0-4 since the Boston Celtics in 1969-70. Towns also grabbed a season-high 20 rebounds, while Jalen Brunson had 23 points and seven assists.

Paul Reed scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Pistons, who were seeking their first 4-0 start since the 2018-19 season. Cade Cunningham finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Spurs 130, Kings 103

Victor Wembanyama scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in just 27 minutes, while Julian Champagnie hit eight 3-pointers in the first half as host San Antonio routed Sacramento.

San Antonio set season highs for points (80), assists (23) and 3-pointers (13) in a half with a dominant performance before the break. Champagnie finished with 26 points as the Spurs won their second straight game.

De'Andre Hunter scored 24 points for the Kings, who fell to 0-4. Zach LaVine added 22 points, while Domantas Sabonis recorded 20 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists.