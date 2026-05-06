The Oklahoma City Thunder opened their Western Conference semifinal series with authority, dismantling the Los Angeles Lakers 108-90 to seize a 1-0 lead in Oklahoma City.

This one tilted early and never swung back. Oklahoma City’s pace, length and shot discipline exposed a short-handed Lakers side that never found offensive rhythm without Luka Doncic.

Chet Holmgren set the tone with a dominant two-way display, finishing with 24 points and 12 rebounds, controlling the paint while stretching the floor.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 18 points with his usual poise, and Ajay Mitchell matched him with 18 more, continuing his steady rise in an expanded role.

For the Lakers, LeBron James delivered 27 points on efficient shooting, but the burden was heavy and the support inconsistent. Los Angeles managed just 90 points, a reflection of disrupted spacing and limited shot creation.

After the game, James pointed to the obvious gap. Without Doncic, the league’s scoring leader and offensive engine, the Lakers lacked their usual structure and firepower.

“Missing a guy who gives you 30-plus, rebounds and playmaking at that level changes everything,” James said, underscoring the void.

Doncic, sidelined with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, is expected to miss Game 2 as well. There is cautious optimism about a possible return later in the series, with Game 4 floated as a target, though no timeline is firm.

Oklahoma City, meanwhile, continues to look like a team comfortable under the spotlight. After sweeping the regular-season series and entering the playoffs as the West’s top seed, the Thunder played with composure and clarity against a franchise steeped in history.

Even without All-Star Jalen Williams, who remains out with a hamstring injury, the Thunder’s depth held firm. Mitchell’s emergence has softened that blow, giving coach Mark Daigneault another reliable option.

The Lakers knew the challenge. Head coach JJ Redick had called Oklahoma City “one of the greatest teams” in today’s game, and Game 1 did little to dispute that.

Game 2 returns to Oklahoma City on Thursday, with the Lakers needing both adjustments and reinforcements to avoid falling into a deeper hole.

Eastern Conference note

The Detroit Pistons also drew first blood in the East, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-101 for a 1-0 series lead. Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 23 points, while Donovan Mitchell scored 23 in defeat.