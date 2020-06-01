Turkish basketball player Inci Güçlü said her transfer to Barcelona women's team is a watershed moment in her career.

"I am very excited. This is a new experience in a new country, beautiful city and I will play for a great team," Güçlü, the 21-year old center, told Demirören News Agency (DHA).

After playing for Turkey’s Galatasaray five years and winning the Euro Cup in 2018, Güçlü joined Barcelona last week. She also represents the Turkish national team.

She added that playing for Galatasaray provided her with a great experience. Güçlü said she did her best for the team and also put importance on personal development.

The 21-year old said Barcelona will be a great first step in her long-term career plans. “It is important to take career steps one by one so Barcelona is the first ladder for me. I want to play in the WNBA (U.S. Women's National Basketball Association) in the future,” Güçlü said.

She said she wants to become successful with the Turkish National team too.