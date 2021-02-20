Turkey defeated Sweden 88-80 on Saturday in a EuroBasket 2022 Qualifiers game.

Turkey's Alperen Şengün was the highest scorer of the Group D match at Istanbul's Beşiktaş Akatlar Sports Complex.

Şengün, 18, who is playing for Istanbul giant Beşiktaş, made a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds in the victory.

Point guard Buğrahan Tuncer produced 19 points, whereas Sertaç Şanlı finished with 14 points.

For the losing side, power forward Jonas Christopher Jerebko played with 21 points.

Another power forward Simon Birgander performed a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

With this win, the Turkish team improved to a 2-3 win/loss record in Group D.

Group D is led by Croatia, who won all their four games so far.