Turkey qualified for EuroBasket 2022 after the Netherlands defeated Croatia 65-57 in Group D qualifiers Saturday.
Yannick Franke was the highest scorer of the Dutch team with 15 points, whereas Keye van der Vuurst de Vries scored 11 points in a Group D game at Istanbul's BJK Akatlar Sports Hall.
For the losing side, Zeljko Sakic produced a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds but his performance could not avoid a loss to the Netherlands.
Turkey claimed a 88-80 victory over Sweden in another Group D game earlier on the same day.
Croatia, the Netherlands, and Turkey have all advanced to EuroBasket 2022.
Turkey will now face Croatia in the sixth qualifier match in Group D on Monday.
This will be the 999th match in the Turkish national team's 85-year history.
The national team played its first match against Greece on June 24, 1936. It has won 512 matches, suffered 485 losses and one match ended in a draw.
A friendly match against Macedonia in Istanbul ended in a 78-78 draw on June 13, 1995.
The Turkish national basketball team picked up its first official win in the European championship in Egypt in 1949 when it beat Syria 43-33.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.