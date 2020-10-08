The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced Thursday that some men's and women's qualifiers for EuroBasket 2021 and EuroBasket 2022 will be held in Turkey in November.
Matches will be played in a protected tournament format, or "bubble," as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic.
Istanbul will host women's qualifiers for Group E, which includes Serbia, Turkey, Lithuania and Albania, on Nov. 8-16. Qualifiers for Group D, which includes Croatia, the Netherlands, Sweden and Turkey, will be played from Nov. 23 to Dec. 1.
FIBA said on its website that the criteria in choosing the hosts were “health and travel guarantees and compliance with FIBA health protocols, including testing and controlled entry into a secure environment.”
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.