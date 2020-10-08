The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced Thursday that some men's and women's qualifiers for EuroBasket 2021 and EuroBasket 2022 will be held in Turkey in November.

Matches will be played in a protected tournament format, or "bubble," as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic.

Istanbul will host women's qualifiers for Group E, which includes Serbia, Turkey, Lithuania and Albania, on Nov. 8-16. Qualifiers for Group D, which includes Croatia, the Netherlands, Sweden and Turkey, will be played from Nov. 23 to Dec. 1.

FIBA said on its website that the criteria in choosing the hosts were “health and travel guarantees and compliance with FIBA health protocols, including testing and controlled entry into a secure environment.”