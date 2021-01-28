Turkish basketball giants Fenerbahçe Beko hammered on Thursday their Russian opponents Khimki Moscow Region 107-76 in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague game to extend its winning run to eight matches.

Fenerbahçe Beko's French star Nando De Colo scored 18 points against Khimki in Round 23 held in Moscow's Mytishchi Arena.

The Istanbul team's Lorenzo Brown produced 17 points and six assists.

Fenerbahçe Beko's Czech center Jan Vesely tallied 15 points and four assists.

Fener pair Marko Guduric and Dyshawn Pierre scored 14 points each.

Also, the visitors' Jarell Eddie racked up 10 points.

Khimki's Russian guard Alexey Shved was the game's top scorer with 29 points.

Shved had five assists but seven turnovers.

Another Russian guard, Evgeny Voronov, had 11 points for Khimki.

Shved and Voronov were the only Khimki players to reach double digits in points.

This season, Fenerbahçe Beko had a 13-10 win/loss record.

However Khimki are having a disappointing season in the EuroLeague. The Moscow club had two wins but 21 losses in the 2020-21 campaign.

In the next round, Fenerbahçe Beko will face Russian team Zenit St Petersburg on Feb. 5 in Istanbul.

After wins in respective matches, Turkish contenders Fenerbahçe Beko and also Anadolu Efes have recently boosted their chances to advance to the play-off rounds.