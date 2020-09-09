The first half of the ING Basketball Super League will be played without spectators, Hidayet Türkoğlu, chairman of the Turkish Basketball Federation (TBF), said Wednesday.

Türkoğlu told Anadolu Agency (AA) that upon meeting with Health Ministry representatives, the federation had decided that it would be more appropriate to play the first half of the season without fans.

In March, Turkey suspended the league games in response to the coronavirus pandemic, while the remainder of the season was canceled in May.

The Basketball Super League is set to relaunch on Sept. 26.