In a bid to showcase their talent and bring home success, the Turkish Under-19 and Under-20 Men's national basketball teams are gearing up for their upcoming international tournaments scheduled for June and July.

The stage is set for the 2023 Young Men's World Cup, slated to be held in Hungary from June 24 to July 2.

The 2023 Men's European Championship will also take place in Greece from July 8 to July 16.

These competitions have ignited a surge of determination within the Turkish camp, with the teams fine-tuning their preparations under the watchful guidance of esteemed trainer Fikret Doğan at the Kocaeli training camp.

Coach Fikret Doğan, in an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), emphasized the significance of these tournaments for the future of Turkish basketball.

Reflecting on their remarkable second-place finish in the FIBA Under-18 Men's European Basketball Championship held in Izmir last year, Doğan expressed his confidence in the team's potential.

"We attained a commendable position in the European Championship. Though we fell short in the final, our generation holds immense importance for Turkish basketball's future. The progress we are making in Kocaeli fills us with great satisfaction. In both championships, we aspire to represent our country and emblem proudly," Doğan said.

With high spirits prevailing in the camp, Doğan revealed that the athletes' morale and motivation were at an all-time high.

The training regimen consists of a rigorous schedule, including double training sessions on some days and single training sessions on others, ensuring comprehensive development.

"Our objective is to enter the tournaments fully prepared. We harbor optimism and strive to showcase the best version of our team on the international stage. The World Cup is highly esteemed, and the mere opportunity to participate holds immense value. Our national team commands respect from opponents, and we will be privileged to field our strongest lineup. Our goals are clear: to reach the pinnacle of performance and secure medals in both competitions," he added.