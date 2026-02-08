Turkish center Alperen Şengün of the Houston Rockets on Sunday was named an NBA All-Star for the second time in his career.

"Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Team World for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game (Sunday, 2/15 on NBC & Peacock)," the NBA said in a statement on Sunday.

Canadian star Gilgeous-Alexander has been sidelined by an abdominal strain but was voted a starter in taking his fourth All-Star selection in a row.

The 75th NBA All-Star Game will be played next Sunday at Intuit Dome, home of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Şengün was named an All-Star for the first time last year. In his fifth NBA campaign, Şengün is averaging 20.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 6.3 assists over 44 games.

Şengün has helped the Rockets to a 32-19 record, sharing fourth place in the Western Conference.

In a revamped All-Star format, the World squad will face two teams of American players, USA Stars and USA Stripes, in a round-robin mini-tournament with three 12-minute games deciding which two sides advance to the 12-minute final.