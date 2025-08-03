Turkish NBA star Alperen Şengün, the Houston Rockets’ standout center, said he is aiming for both an NBA championship and a medal at the 2025 European Championship for his country.

Speaking to Anadolu, Şengün, 23, who earned his first All-Star selection last season, said that in the face of huge challenges in the NBA, he tackled them by upping his game each season.

The best part about taking part in the All-Star Game, he said, was that his family also experienced his excitement and that this made him proud.

"When I left Türkiye for the NBA, many people told me; 'Don't go to the NBA.' My goal was to improve my body, my language, and my basketball skills," he recounted.

"Staying in the NBA isn’t easy because 60 new players arrive every season. Only those who work hard manage to stay. Knowing this, I've focused on improving myself and my game every season.”

This process was successful, as Şengün got through his fourth year in the NBA and now has entered his fifth.

Last year he inked a new five-year contract with the Houston Rockets, in addition to being a member of the Turkish National Basketball Team since 2020.

Despite being a relatively young team, he said, the Rockets haven’t done badly, and this season they added more experienced players.

"We're ready for the new season," he added.

Eyes on NBA title

Şengün said they’re hoping to repeat the Rockets’ previous successes, as they won their last NBA championship in 1995.

He stressed his determination ahead of the new season, saying: "Everyone is working hard. We want to make our mark this season and continue in the playoffs. Hopefully, we’ll see a more focused, 'winning Alperen’ in the new season."

Şengün also spoke of his thrill to play alongside NBA superstar Kevin Durant, emphasizing the impact Durant can have regardless of his age.

"I'm excited to play with Durant. Everyone is excited to play with him. It doesn't matter his age – ultimately, he’s Kevin Durant. I have no doubt he will bring a lot to the team," Şengün said, expressing confidence in what the veteran forward will contribute to the Rockets.

Durant effect

He stressed that Durant will help every single member of the team and heaped praise on him, saying: "He's very experienced, and we have some very young players. I think he'll open up the game for us. He's incredibly effective both offensively and defensively.”

Şengün also lauded Ime Udoka, the Rockets head coach, saying: "Ime is one of the best coaches in the NBA. He came in and changed so many things-he changed the organization and brought so much to the players. Ime was one of the best things that could have happened to us, and he did. He helped me a lot mentally, too. He made everyone mentally stronger.”

Asked what had surprised him the most since joining the NBA, he said he had incredible memories.

"I dunked in a game. It was one of the best dunks I've ever made in my life. An offensive foul was called that didn’t happen, but that was irrelevant."

"I say: 'I wish it hadn't been an offensive foul," he said.