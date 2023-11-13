The Houston Rockets, once plagued by a dismal performance in the NBA, are now soaring to new heights, thanks to the exceptional talents of Turkish rising star Alperen Şengün.

The young dynamo's impact on the team has not gone unnoticed, especially by none other than Nikola Jokic, a heavyweight in the league and a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Last season, the Rockets endured a challenging run, losing a staggering 60 out of 82 games.

However, this season paints an entirely different picture.

Despite stumbling in the initial three games, the Rockets, with the influence of Alperen Şengün, have orchestrated an impressive comeback, securing victories in their last six matches and claiming the fourth spot in the fiercely competitive Western Conference.

Following a triumphant showdown where the Rockets clinched a 107-104 victory against the reigning champions, the Denver Nuggets, both Nikola Jokic and head coach Michael Malone could not help but sing praises for the rising star from the Rockets' camp.

Jokic, renowned for his MVP status and pivotal role in the NBA Finals series last season, commended the Rockets' strategic move of centering plays around the Turkish star.

"It's a positive for the Rockets to run plays through Alperen Şengün. He's a selfless player, always looking to play and pass for his team. The entire team springs to life when the ball is in Alperen's hands. His performance was truly commendable," Jokic remarked in a post-game statement.

Coach Malone echoed the sentiment, acknowledging Şengün's diverse skill set.

"Alperen Şengün is an outstanding player. His talent is evident in his ability to secure rebounds, execute back-to-back plays, score against defenders and contribute to various offensive strategies. He elevates the performance of his teammates, truly making a difference in multiple facets of the game. Şengün is having a stellar season, influencing the game in myriad ways," Malone said.

At the forefront of the Rockets' resurgence, Alperen Şengün has played a pivotal role this season, boasting an impressive average of 19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and six assists.