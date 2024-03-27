For the past 32 years, Fevzi Çakmak, a 56-year-old player from Tosyalı Iskenderun Disabled Sports Club in the Wheelchair Basketball Süper Lig, has been dedicating himself to the team's success with passion.

Hailing from Iskenderun, Hatay, Fevzi Çakmak faced adversity early in life, losing his left leg at just 1 year old due to an illness.

Embracing life with a wheelchair, Çakmak discovered Tosyalı İskenderun Disabled Sports Club in 1992, thanks to a friend's suggestion.

Devoting much of his time to training, Çakmak has been a firsthand witness to his team's remarkable journey to success, including their rise to the Süper Lig.

As the oldest player on the team, Fevzi Çakmak continues to give his all on the court, describing basketball as a lifeline for him in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA).

Determined to perform at his best for the club, Çakmak shared, "In the Wheelchair Basketball Süper Lig, which consists of 17 teams, I am the oldest player in terms of age. I consistently play and rarely find myself on the bench. I am predominantly active on the court, and my performance is consistently strong."

Çakmak revealed that he dedicates a substantial part of his day to training, finding it therapeutic.

With plans to retire next year, Çakmak expressed his aspiration to transition into coaching, stating, "I aim to continue my career as a coach."

Following the earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023, Çakmak stayed in Istanbul for a period and continued his training with the Beşiktaş team, emphasizing the therapeutic nature of basketball for him.

Sinan Aslan, the club's administrative manager, noted that they have collaborated with Fevzi Çakmak since 1992.

Aslan commended Çakmak's commitment and skill, remarking, "He surpasses the younger players in the Süper Lig. His ability to seamlessly integrate into such competitive teams in the Süper Lig, showcasing his talent and determination, highlights his wealth of team and match experience."