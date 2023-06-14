Turkish national women's basketball team is gearing up to take on Serbia on Thursday in Slovenia's capital, Ljubljana, marking their first match in Group D of the FIBA 2023 European Championships.

With hopes high and dreams ablaze, the Crescent-Stars are determined to make a resounding statement by seizing an early advantage over the Serbian side.

Group D, brimming with formidable talent, comprises not only Türkiye and Serbia but also Slovakia and Hungary.

As the excitement builds, Slovakia and Hungary are also set to face off on Thursday.

Bolstered by an exceptional lineup, Türkiye, under Ekrem Memnun, has assembled a star-studded squad of 12 extraordinary players.

This roster boasts exceptional talent, blending experience and skill to create an explosive force on the court.

The following remarkable athletes have been entrusted with the responsibility of representing their nation on the European Championship stage: Alperi Onar, Derin Erdoğan, Elif Bayram, Esra Ural Topuz, Feride Şevval Akalan, Gökşen Fitik, Ilayda Güner, Meltem Yıldızhan, Olcay Çakır Turgut, Sevgi Uzun, Teaira McCowan and Tilbe Şenyürek.

For Türkiye, the path to glory is mapped out in the tournament schedule.

In Group D, they will face Serbia on Thursday, setting the stage for a thrilling opener.

The battle continues on Friday, June 16, as Türkiye takes on Hungary.

Finally, on Sunday, they will lock horns with Slovakia, leaving no doubt that each match will be a riveting spectacle filled with twists and turns.

The FIBA 2023 European Championship, jointly hosted by Slovenia and Israel, showcases the prowess of 16 formidable teams divided into four groups.

As the group stage concludes, those teams that emerge as leaders will secure a direct path to the quarterfinals, while the runners-up and third-place finishers will engage in exhilarating cross-matches on June 19 and 20.

The victors of these battles will advance to join the elite ranks of the final eight teams.

The quarterfinal matches are scheduled for June 22, where basketball aficionados will witness electrifying battles.

The stakes rise even higher on June 24 as the semifinals grip the audience with heart-pounding action.

Finally, the championship journey culminates in a crescendo of skill and strategy, with the ultimate showdown taking place on June 25, featuring the final match and the contest for the coveted third-place finish.