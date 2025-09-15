Türkiye’s dream run at EuroBasket 2025 ended one step short of glory Sunday night, as the 12 Giant Men surrendered a late lead in a gripping 88-83 loss to Germany in the championship game at Arena Riga.

The defeat left Türkiye with the silver medal – their second in EuroBasket history and first since 2001 – after a near-flawless tournament that had electrified fans and rekindled hopes of continental dominance.

Perfect run, until the final

Türkiye entered the title clash undefeated (8-0), having stormed through Group A and dispatched Sweden, Poland and archrival Greece in the knockout stages.

Under veteran coach Ergin Ataman and powered by NBA standouts like Alperen Şengün and Cedi Osman, the 12 Giant Men appeared poised to break a two-decade gold drought.

For 38 minutes in Riga, they looked the part.

Türkiye controlled the tempo, dominated the glass (42-35), and led comfortably into the final stretch.

But costly turnovers (15-10) opened the door, and Germany barged through. Fueled by Dennis Schroder’s steady hand and Franz Wagner’s timely shooting, the Germans clawed back to snatch the title in front of 12,500 roaring fans.

History repeats itself

The silver echoes Türkiye’s runner-up finish on home soil in 2001, when Yugoslavia spoiled their breakthrough moment in Istanbul.

It also mirrors the heartbreak of the 2010 FIBA World Championship final, where Kevin Durant and the United States denied them gold in Istanbul once again.

For all the near-misses, Türkiye’s steady rise from underdogs of the 1990s to perennial contenders is undeniable.

Ranked 14th in the world, their latest silver underlines how far the program has come and how narrow the gap remains to the summit.

Germany’s golden era

For Germany, the victory capped a flawless 9-0 campaign and delivered a second EuroBasket crown, their first since 1993.

Combined with their 2023 FIBA World Cup triumph, coach Gordon Herbert’s squad has stamped itself as Europe’s new powerhouse.

Schroder, now a two-time FIBA MVP after averaging 20.3 points and 7.2 assists in the tournament, raised the trophy as captain – a symbol of Germany’s seamless blend of NBA-caliber stars and Bundesliga-developed talent.

Standouts and recognition

While Schroder claimed MVP honors, Türkiye’s Alperen Şengün made the All-Tournament Five after averaging 21.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 6.6 assists.

(L-R) Türkiye's Alperen Şengün, Greece's Giannis Antetokounmpo, Germany's Franz Wagner and Dennis Schroder and pose for a picture with their awards after the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 final between Türkiye and Germany at the Xiaomi Arena, Riga, Latvia, Sept. 14, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

His presence alongside Schroder, Wagner, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic spotlighted Türkiye’s growing NBA influence.

Coach Ataman, though gutted by the collapse, praised his team’s unity: “We controlled the game for most of it, but the last two minutes decided everything. It’s painful, but this group gave everything. Tomorrow, we’ll see the positives.”

Captain Cedi Osman echoed the heartbreak: “We built a family. We’ll come back stronger.”

EuroBasket 2025 drew record crowds and global viewership, while also shaping the road to the 2027 World Cup.

For Türkiye, silver secures strong seeding and momentum. For Germany, it cements an era of dominance.