Two decades of waiting have come down to this moment for Türkiye’s “12 Giant Men,” as they will face archrival Greece in a EuroBasket 2025 semifinal showdown on Friday in Riga.

Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. CET at Arena Riga, where one team’s perfect run will end and the other will move within touching distance of continental glory.

Türkiye, undefeated in seven games, are chasing their first final since hosting EuroBasket 2001.

Greece, powered by Giannis Antetokounmpo, are looking to reclaim their place among Europe’s elite. For both, the stakes could not be higher.

Türkiye's golden run

Few expected Türkiye to be this dominant.

Under head coach Ergin Ataman, a six-time EuroLeague champion, they have rediscovered belief and rhythm long missing from the national program.

The group stage offered a statement: five straight wins, including a 95-90 triumph over Serbia – Türkiye’s first official victory against the Serbs in 15 years.

That result alone announced them as serious contenders.

The knockout rounds only underlined their steel.

Against Sweden in the round of 16, they trailed at halftime but tightened defensively to win 85-79. In the quarterfinal, they overwhelmed Poland 91-77 behind a Şengün-led masterclass, earning their first semifinal berth in 24 years.

Momentum is building, but so too is pressure. “We haven’t reached our goal yet,” veteran guard Kenan Sipahi said. “The most important part is coming.”

The Osman question

Türkiye’s biggest concern is the health of captain Cedi Osman.

The 30-year-old forward, who plays for Ataman’s Panathinaikos, sprained his ankle in the quarterfinal and has been receiving round-the-clock treatment.

Though scans ruled out a fracture, doctors fear bone edema. Osman, averaging 14.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, is Türkiye’s second-leading scorer behind Şengün and one of their most reliable perimeter threats. His status remains “day-to-day.”

“We’re cautious,” Ataman said. “It’s the most important game, but the player’s future matters too.” His absence could leave a scoring gap against Greece’s defense.

The rivalry rekindled

Friday’s semifinal is more than a basketball game – it is the 15th official meeting in a rivalry steeped in politics, pride, and Mediterranean fire.

Greece holds an 11-3 edge all-time, including a 6-2 mark in EuroBasket matchups.

The last time these nations collided on such a stage was Istanbul 2001, when Yugoslavia beat Türkiye in the final after they had eliminated Greece in the quarters.

For fans, that memory lingers as unfinished business.

Adding spice, Ataman will coach against five of his own Panathinaikos players – including veteran guard Kostas Sloukas and forward Konstantinos Mitoglou. “Nobody wants to play against Greece,” Ataman quipped. “But maybe this is my destiny.”

Stars collide

At the heart of this contest lies a heavyweight duel between Alperen Şengün and Giannis Antetokounmpo – two NBA stars at the peak of their powers.

Şengün, the 23-year-old Houston Rockets center, has been the revelation of the tournament.

He leads Türkiye in scoring, rebounding, and assists, averaging 21.6 points, 10.9 boards, and 7.1 assists.

His triple-double against Poland made him the youngest ever to achieve one at EuroBasket, etching his name alongside Doncic, Kukoc and Ponitka.

Giannis, meanwhile, has been nothing short of dominant.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is averaging 29.8 points and 9 rebounds, including 29 points and 4 steals in Greece’s quarterfinal win over Lithuania.

His mix of power and explosiveness gives Greece a weapon no defense has yet contained.

This battle inside could decide the semifinal. As Turkish center Ömer Faruk Yurtseven put it: “Whoever controls the paint will control the game.”

Türkiye’s edge in the numbers

Statistically, Türkiye hold narrow advantages.

They average 90.7 points per game to Greece’s 86.1, lead in rebounds (37.6 to 36.1), and dish out more assists (22.6 to 19.3). They’ve also turned the ball over less.

The lone area where Greece excels is steals (8.0 per game to Türkiye’s 7.1), reflecting their aggressive defense led by the Antetokounmpo brothers. If Türkiye’s guards can handle that pressure, their superior scoring depth could tilt the contest.

Voices from the camp

Sipahi emphasized Greece’s shot-blocking power and warned of risks if Türkiye fails to convert from deep: “We have better shooters. If we keep hitting our shots, we’ll make it very tough for them.”

Yurtseven echoed the sentiment: “Our defensive intensity cannot drop. Everyone knows this is our target phase. Whoever is sharper will win.”

24 years of waiting

For Türkiye, Friday is a chance to banish nearly a quarter-century of frustration.

Their last medal came at EuroBasket 2001, when Hidayet Türkoğlu and Mirsad Türkcan carried them to silver. Since then, they’ve watched rivals rise while struggling to return to the podium.

Now, with Şengün blossoming into a global star and Ataman steering the ship, a new generation senses its moment. One more win would deliver Türkiye to the final – and into the history books.