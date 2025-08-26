Türkiye men’s national basketball team will begin their EuroBasket 2025 journey on Wednesday with a high-stakes Group A opener against host nation Latvia at Arena Riga.

Head coach Ergin Ataman’s squad enters the European Championship aiming for a strong start in what is widely seen as a balanced but challenging group.

Alongside Türkiye and Latvia, Group A features Serbia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, and Portugal. The Czech Republic face Portugal, while Serbia meet Estonia in the other opening-day games.

Ataman named a 12-man roster blending young talent and international veterans, including NBA standouts Alperen Şengün, Cedi Osman, and Furkan Korkmaz.

Naturalized guard Shane Larkin, long considered a key leader for Türkiye, will again anchor the backcourt. Other selections include Adem Bona, Ercan Osmani, Erkan Yılmaz, Kenan Sipahi, Onuralp Bitim, Ömer Faruk Yurtseven, Sertaç Şanlı, and Şehmus Hazer.

Latvia, coached by Italian Luca Banchi – who briefly led Anadolu Efes last season – will look to capitalize on home-court advantage and continue their recent rise on the international stage.

The Baltic side boasts NBA star Kristaps Porzingis alongside Davis Bertans, Andrejs Grazulis, Rolands Smits, and Arturs Zagars. The Bertans brothers and sharpshooter Rihards Lomazs round out a lineup known for spacing and perimeter play.

Latvia have a long history in European basketball, winning the inaugural EuroBasket in 1935 and securing silver in 1939. After years of inconsistency, the team surged back into global relevance with a fifth-place finish at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, their first-ever appearance at the tournament.

Türkiye, meanwhile, is seeking to reestablish themselves among Europe’s elite. Despite a history of producing NBA-caliber talent, the team have struggled to break through in recent tournaments.

Ataman, who has previously guided Anadolu Efes to back-to-back EuroLeague titles, has emphasized defense, depth, and star leadership as key to securing a medal.

The group stage will test that ambition quickly. After facing Latvia, Türkiye plays Czechia on Friday, Portugal on Saturday, Estonia on Sept. 1, and closes against powerhouse Serbia on Sept. 3. The top four teams from each group advance to the knockout stage.

For Ataman’s squad, victory against Latvia could set the tone for a deeper run. With both teams eyeing a strong start, the Riga opener promises to be a key clash between a host nation hungry for more history and a Turkish side determined to prove it belongs back on Europe’s medal podium.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. local time (TRT Spor).