Türkiye’s “12 Giant Men” kept their flawless start alive at EuroBasket 2025, overpowering Estonia 84-64 on Monday night for their fourth straight victory in Group A.

The win at Arena Riga lifted Türkiye to 4-0, matching Serbia at the top of the standings and virtually locking up a place in the knockout stage in Limassol, Cyprus.

More importantly, it set up a blockbuster clash between the two unbeaten powerhouses on Wednesday for control of the group.

Türkiye struck fast, fueled by their NBA standouts and EuroLeague veterans, and smothered Estonia’s offense with a relentless defense that dictated the tempo from the opening tip.

A 25-13 first quarter gave them breathing room, and by halftime, the Turks had pushed the lead to 46-27. Estonia never recovered.

Alperen Şengün, the Houston Rockets star fresh off a breakout NBA season, dominated the paint with 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists on 9-of-14 shooting, earning game MVP honors.

Rookie big man Adem Bona, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers, continued his impressive first international tournament with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Ercan Osmani chipped in 14 points and six boards, while veteran forward Cedi Osman added 11 points and three assists.

Shane Larkin controlled the offense with seven assists, and Şehmus Hazer gave a spark off the bench with nine points.

Estonia, back in the EuroBasket finals for only the second time since independence, showed fight through guard Kristian Kullamae’s 16 points but slipped to 0-4 and are now staring at elimination.

Head coach Ergin Ataman, who guided Panathinaikos to consecutive EuroLeague crowns in 2024 and 2025, praised his team’s defensive edge.

“We knew Estonia would play physical, but our defense matched their intensity,” he said. “Şengün dominated inside, Bona gave us energy, and we built a lead we never lost. This was a key step to secure a top-two finish.”

The focus now turns to Serbia, led by reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokić, in a matchup that will likely decide first place in the group.

Ataman downplayed the idea of crafting special tactics to contain Jokić, insisting Türkiye would stick to their proven system. “Serbia’s strength is collective,” he said. “Our real focus is on the knockout stage. Winning the group helps, but the medal games matter most.”

Bona, just 22, echoed his coach’s ambition. “Every win brings us closer to our goal. Serbia is a big challenge, but we’re ready.”

Türkiye last reached the EuroBasket podium in 2017, with their only final appearance coming in 2001.