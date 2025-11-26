The Turkish Men’s National Basketball Team, affectionately known as the Twelve Giants, launches its 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifying campaign with a high-stakes home clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday.

The matchup kicks off at 9:00 p.m. local time (6:00 p.m. UTC) at the state-of-the-art Turkcell Basketball Development Center in Istanbul, a 2,500-seat arena that has become a hub for national team preparation since its opening in 2022.

This first-round Group C encounter marks the opening salvo in the European qualifiers, where 32 nations battle for advancement to the Second Round, keeping every game in this early window crucial.

Türkiye enters the qualifiers riding the momentum of a strong 2025 campaign that culminated in a hard-fought silver medal at EuroBasket 2025 in Germany.

Led by Houston Rockets star Alperen Şengün, who dominated the semifinals with 25 points and 12 rebounds against Poland, the Twelve Giants blended NBA-caliber talent,

EuroLeague experience, and emerging domestic stars to secure wins over Germany and Latvia before falling 89-82 to France in the final. That run has lifted Türkiye to No. 18 in the FIBA world rankings, reflecting both their continental resurgence and renewed ambitions for global contention.

Head coach Ergin Ataman, a seasoned tactician with EuroBasket silver in 2010 and multiple EuroLeague titles with Anadolu Efes, faces a delicate puzzle in squad selection.

Two NBA-experienced players – forward Cedi Osman (Panathinaikos) and center Ömer Faruk Yurtseven – remain doubts after injuries in recent weeks.

Osman, sidelined with a left ankle sprain, and Yurtseven, recovering from an adductor strain, were included in the 16-player preliminary roster, but their availability will be determined by match-day medical assessments.

Their presence – or absence – could define Türkiye’s versatility and interior dominance, with Osman’s 6’8” wing play and Yurtseven’s rim protection pivotal for both offense and defense.

The squad blends experience and depth.

Guards Shane Larkin, Berk Uğurlu, and Şehmus Hazer offer perimeter scoring and ball distribution, while forwards like Ercan Osmancı, Erkan Yılmaz, and Tarık Biberovic provide size and shooting.

The frontline features Şengün alongside Sertac Şanlı, Adem Bona, and depth pieces prepared to rotate in the paint.

Türkiye’s recent exhibition form, including a 3-1 record with a notable 88-76 win over Slovenia, underscores a team capable of adapting both defensive and offensive schemes to opponent strengths, allowing Şengün’s inside dominance to complement Larkin’s perimeter accuracy.

Bosnia and Herzegovina arrives as a historical underdog, ranked 29th globally with a 0-5 head-to-head record against Türkiye.

Led by Utah Jazz forward Dzanan Musa and Real Madrid’s Mario Hezonja, the Bosnians rely on a gritty, defense-first style and emerging rim protectors like Ibrahim Magajic.

Injuries to key veterans, including Jusuf Nurkic, have thinned their frontcourt, and recent preparation has been mixed, although they demonstrated upset potential with a 2024 qualifier win over Hungary.

Thursday’s fixture sets the tone for Türkiye’s Group C campaign, where victories are critical to securing top positioning and a smooth path to the Second Round.

Following Bosnia, the Twelve Giants travel to Geneva on November 30 to face Switzerland, a side led by NBA G League standout Joel Ayayi, before the next qualifying window opens in February 2026.

With a blend of EuroBasket momentum, NBA firepower, and tactical precision from Ataman, Türkiye aims to cement its status as a global contender and secure a third consecutive World Cup appearance after 2010 and 2014.