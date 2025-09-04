Türkiye’s national basketball team advanced to the Round of 16 at EuroBasket 2025 after sweeping Group A with a perfect 5-0 record.

Competing in Riga, the group host city, Türkiye defeated Latvia 93-73, Czechia 92-78, Portugal 95-54, Estonia 84-64 and tournament favorite Serbia 95-90 to top the standings.

The victory over Serbia was fueled by standout performances from Alperen Şengün, Shane Larkin and Cedi Osman, who combined for 67 of Türkiye’s 95 points. Şengün led with 28, followed by Larkin with 23 and Osman with 16.

Türkiye will face Sweden, the fourth-place team in Group B, in the Round of 16 on Saturday at Arena Riga. The winner will move on to the quarterfinals.

The triumph marked Türkiye’s second-ever EuroBasket win against Serbia in five meetings, with the first coming in 2009. It also marked the first time since EuroBasket 2009 that the national team has won five consecutive games in the tournament.