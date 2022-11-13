Türkiye's national men's basketball team will be on the road to take on Serbia for the fourth match of the FIBA 2023 World Cup European Qualification 2nd Round Group I tomorrow.

The match to be held at the Aleksandar Nikolic Sports Hall in the capital Belgrade will start at 10 p.m. CEST. The match will be broadcast on NTV.

In the first round of the qualifiers, the national team picked two victories and lost twice in four matches, and experienced one win and two defeats in three matches in the second round.

Türkiye currently occupies fourth place in Group I with three wins and four defeats in the second round, where the teams carry the points they got in the first round.

Serbia is in second place with four wins and three losses.

Serbia won the first match of the group, 79-72, when the two teams had a date in Istanbul.

The 12 teams that take the top three places in the four groups in the second round will qualify to compete in the FIBA ​​2023 World Cup.