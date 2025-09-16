Türkiye’s men’s national basketball team returned home with heads held high after a narrow 88-83 loss to Germany in the EuroBasket 2025 final in Riga, Latvia, securing the nation’s second-ever silver medal at the World Championship.

For team captain Cedi Osman and rising star Alperen Şengün, the tournament was both a triumph and a learning curve, signaling the emergence of a young, ambitious squad poised to compete at the highest level for years to come.

Cedi Osman, a San Antonio Spurs forward and the steadying presence for Türkiye, acknowledged the bittersweet nature of the outcome. “We are sad about losing the final, but thrilled to have brought home a silver medal,” he said. “We represented our country as best we could. Of course, we hoped to return with gold, but everyone worked tirelessly. We built a strong team atmosphere, and reaching the final for the first time in 24 years is something we can all be proud of.”

Türkiye’s Cedi Osman (L) speaks to reporters at Istanbul Airport after returning from the World Championships, Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 15, 2025. (AA Photo)

Osman pinpointed the final two minutes as the pivotal moment. “For 38 minutes, we controlled the game, but in the last two, Germany’s experience showed. They stayed calm, executed, and we lost our grip. Still, we went out there and played like lions. Bringing a medal back to our country is a huge achievement.”

Alperen Şengün, the Houston Rockets center whose presence in the paint proved decisive throughout the tournament, emphasized the youth and potential of the squad.

“We were ahead for 38 minutes, but Germany handled the last two minutes better – they’ve been in finals before. This was our first time at this level. We’re young, and I believe we’ll see many more finals. We gained invaluable experience, and hopefully, we won’t repeat these mistakes,” he said.

The final itself was a tense and tactical contest.

Türkiye dominated for the majority of the game, with Şengün imposing in the low post and Osman providing perimeter firepower.

Germany, however, leaned on their seasoned core, including NBA veteran Dennis Schroder, to mount a comeback in the closing minutes. A clutch three-pointer by Schroder and a crucial defensive stop sealed the 88-83 outcome.

Türkiye’s road to the final was impressive. The team advanced through a competitive group stage with wins over Greece and Serbia, dispatched defending champions Spain in a thrilling quarterfinal, and overcame France in the semifinals. Coach Ergin Ataman’s blend of NBA experience and young domestic talent proved instrumental, creating a balanced squad capable of matching Europe’s elite.

The silver medal adds to Türkiye’s growing reputation as a European basketball contender. It mirrors their 2001 success and underscores the rise of a new generation, led by Osman, Şengün, and fellow NBA talents Furkan Korkmaz and omer Yurtseven. Fans across Türkiye celebrated the achievement, hopeful that this team will continue to challenge for titles on the continent and beyond.

Looking ahead, Osman and Şengün remain focused on the future. “We’ve shown we can compete with the best,” Osman said. “This is just the beginning.” With a youthful core gaining experience at Europe’s highest level, Türkiye’s 12 Dev Adam appear ready to translate this silver into gold in tournaments to come, including the 2027 FIBA World Cup and the 2028 Olympics.