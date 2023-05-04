Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late basketball great Kobe Bryant, paid tribute to their daughter Gianna, who would have turned 17 years old on May 1.

Kobe and Gianna tragically died on Jan. 26, 2020, in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, along with seven other passengers.

The group was en route to a youth basketball tournament at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks when the accident occurred due to foggy weather conditions that caused the pilot to lose control of the helicopter.

Vanessa took to social media to share various pictures of Gianna, including one of her posing on a horse in a carousel, with a heartfelt message.

"Happy 17th birthday, baby girl. I love you and I miss you so much, sweet angel," the caption read.

Vanessa also shared other photos on separate posts showing Gianna and her sisters Natalia, Capri, and Bianka posing for the cameras, expressing their love and infinite support for their beloved daughter and sister.

Meanwhile, Nike has launched the Mambacita Kobe IV Protro sneakers in honor of Gianna, with proceeds donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The design of the shoes features a colorway that pays tribute to Gianna's youth basketball team's uniform, while the gingham around the heel nods to the flannel shirts she used to wear around her waist.

The Swoosh on the outsole is red, symbolizing the red bow that Gianna donned on her hair for school pictures.

The sudden and tragic loss of Kobe and Gianna shook the world and left a lasting impact on the basketball community and beyond.

However, the Bryant family continues to honor their memory and legacy through heartfelt tributes and charitable initiatives.