Kel'el Ware posted 19 points and a career-high 17 rebounds to lead a patched-up Miami Heat squad to a 117-105 victory over the struggling Philadelphia 76ers, who dropped their 12th consecutive game.

Miami (36-43) bounced back from a two-game slump, securing the win without Bam Adebayo, who was sidelined due to back spasms. The Heat are now just half a game behind the ninth-place Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference play-in race.

With Adebayo out, Ware started at center and delivered his best scoring effort since March 15. His stellar rebounding performance also marked his second double-double in the last three games.

Ware was one of four Heat starters to score in double figures, including Tyler Herro, who tallied 20 points. Herro returned from a thigh contusion and shot 2-of-4 from 3-point range to lead the team in scoring, but also committed seven turnovers.

One of Herro's turnovers came during an 11-0 Philadelphia run midway through the third quarter.

After trailing by as many as 14 in the second quarter, the Sixers (23-56) took the lead during that run, which included two 3-pointers from Quentin Grimes and another from Lonnie Walker IV.

Walker and Grimes each scored 29 points to lead all scorers, with Walker setting a season high. Adem Bona added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Sixers.

After Philadelphia surged ahead in the third quarter, Miami rallied in the fourth.

Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s 3-pointer sparked a 19-5 Miami run that turned a one-point deficit into a 13-point lead. The spurt proved pivotal, as the Heat led the rest of the way.

Duncan Robinson, who led Miami with 21 points, fueled the Heat reserves in outscoring Philadelphia’s bench 46-17. Davion Mitchell scored 12 points and handed out nine assists, while Kyle Anderson had eight points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

Pelle Larsson scored 12 points for the Miami starters, with Alec Burks adding 11.