Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski and Yaxel Lendeborg poured in a combined 73 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 138-87 rout of the New Orleans Pelicans, completing a perfect six-game homestand on Monday night.

The result extended Golden State's winning streak to eight games, making the Warriors the first team in NBA history to recover from an 0-3 start by winning eight consecutive games.

The 51-point rout marked the fourth-largest margin of victory in franchise history and Golden State's biggest since a 157-101 road win over the Portland Trail Blazers in April 2023.

New Orleans was playing the second night of a road back-to-back and elected to rest star big man Zion Williamson. Golden State wasted no time taking control, building a 29-13 lead in the 10th minute and going into the second quarter ahead 35-20. The Warriors led by as many as 35 points in the second period before extending their advantage to 40, at 101-61, with 3:13 remaining in the third quarter.

Lendeborg, a rookie, scored 16 of his 23 points in the first half, while Podziemski had 15 of his 25 before halftime. Lendeborg shot 8 of 10 from the field, including a perfect 4-for-4 from 3-point range, and added seven rebounds. Podziemski made a game-high five 3-pointers on 11 attempts.

Curry gave the crowd something to celebrate in the second half, scoring 16 of his 25 points in the third quarter. He made two of his three 3-point attempts in the period, finishing with four on seven attempts.

Charles Bassey grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds to go with 12 points. Fellow reserves De'Anthony Melton and LJ Cryer added 16 and 10 points, respectively, as the Warriors shot 54.9% from the field and made 21 of 44 3-point attempts (47.7%).

Derik Queen had 16 points and three blocks, while Dejounte Murray scored 12, Jeremiah Fears added 11 and Herbert Jones contributed 10 for the Pelicans, who have lost three straight games.

The defeat marked just the second time in New Orleans franchise history that the team had lost by 50 or more points. Then known as the Hornets, they suffered a 121-63 home playoff defeat against the Denver Nuggets in 2009.

Fears also recorded a game-high eight assists for New Orleans, which shot 36.3% from the field and made just eight of 28 3-point attempts (28.6%).