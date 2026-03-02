The Golden State Warriors announced Sunday that Stephen Curry will sit out the next five games while his right knee injury is reassessed.

Curry, sidelined since Jan. 30, will miss Monday’s home game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to right patellofemoral pain syndrome, commonly known as runner’s knee, an overuse condition that causes pain around the kneecap.

In addition to the Clippers game, Curry will miss the Warriors’ three-game road trip to Houston, Oklahoma City and Utah, and a home game against Chicago on March 10. The earliest he could return is March 13 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Warriors said Curry is making progress but is not yet doing on-court work.

Golden State (31-29) is in eighth place in the Western Conference and has gone 4-6 in the games Curry has missed before and after the All-Star break. The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Warriors 129-101 on Saturday.