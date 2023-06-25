Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick in the NBA since the days of LeBron James, has finally arrived in San Antonio, embarking on what promises to be a remarkable career.

The 19-year-old French prodigy, standing at an impressive 7ft 4in (2.24m), is brimming with excitement as he looks forward to honing his skills under the legendary coaching prowess of Gregg Popovich.

Moreover, he is privileged to seek advice from iconic Spurs figures such as Tim Duncan, David Robinson, and Manu Ginobili.

Upon his arrival at San Antonio's airport, Wembanyama was greeted with a rock-star reception by enthusiastic fans.

The festivities continued with an awe-inspiring dinner, where he had the privilege of dining with the esteemed trio of Duncan, Robinson, and Ginobili.

"In just a few hours, I learned more about the NBA than I have in my entire life," he said.

"It's incredibly reassuring to know that these guys still reside in San Antonio and maintain a deep connection with the franchise," Wembanyama added. "Having legends, not only of the club but also of the NBA, who are ready to guide and prevent me from repeating mistakes, is a massive advantage for a rookie like me."

The San Antonio Spurs, five-time NBA champions with their most recent triumph in 2014, boast a remarkable French connection, with the likes of Tony Parker and Boris Diaw having played integral roles in the franchise's championship campaigns.

Wembanyama recognizes this as a valuable asset, emphasizing his strong bond with these French icons who have left an indelible mark in the history of basketball.

"Having good relations with these trailblazers allows me to reach out to them whenever necessary," he said.

Fans, who have eagerly anticipated Wembanyama's arrival ever since the Spurs secured the top pick in the draft, can rejoice in knowing that he envisions a long-term future in the vibrant city of San Antonio.

"I truly feel like I belong here," he expressed with genuine conviction. "Since my arrival, I have been surrounded by warm and appreciative people, making it easy to acclimatize to a place where you are already embraced."

Having already indulged in San Antonio's famed breakfast tacos and begun the quest for his new home, Wembanyama's busy schedule also includes visiting Nike's headquarters in Oregon, courtesy of his sponsorship.

However, the young sensation eagerly anticipates shifting the focus back to basketball.

"Lately, I have been occupied with various off-court commitments, such as media obligations," he admitted. "I'm eager to refocus my energy on intense practice sessions and physical conditioning. It feels strange to have devoted less time to the sport that has defined me these past few days."

With his first taste of competition in a Spurs jersey expected to occur in Summer League games next month, Wembanyama exudes confidence in the NBA as the optimal environment for his development.

"One crucial aspect that resonates with me is the level of sincerity with which players are treated here," he stated. "The organization goes above and beyond to ensure their well-being and growth. While I must adapt my game, the NBA style perfectly complements my strengths."