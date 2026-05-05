Anthony Edwards returned from injury to swing momentum back Minnesota’s way, outshining a historic defensive night from Victor Wembanyama as the Minnesota Timberwolves edged the San Antonio Spurs 104-102 in a playoff thriller Monday night.

Wembanyama, the newly named NBA Defensive Player of the Year, delivered a postseason performance for the ages with 12 blocks, setting a playoff record. Still, it wasn’t enough to halt a determined Timberwolves team that refused to fold late.

Edwards, back after missing the final two games of Minnesota’s first-round win over Denver with a left knee injury, came off the bench to score 18 points. He showed flashes of his usual explosiveness despite not being at full strength, providing the spark Minnesota needed to pull off the upset.

Edwards’ effort was backed by 21 points from Julius Randle, while four other Minnesota players reached double figures in a valuable road win in the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series.

“We just want to win ballgames. That’s all we want to do as a group. No matter who it is, we don’t care,” Edwards said.

“I may not be as athletic as I usually am, but I’ve got to be able to box out and make those small plays to win a big-time game,” he added.

San Antonio was left reflecting on an agonizing finish as Julian Champagnie’s buzzer-beater attempt bounced off the rim as time expired.

Wembanyama’s dominant defensive performance also included 15 rebounds and 11 points in a losing effort.

Dylan Harper led the Spurs with 18 points off the bench on a night when seven San Antonio players scored in double figures.

Wembanyama vowed improvement as San Antonio attempts to level the series in Game 2 on Wednesday.

“Obviously, we have to be better,” he said.

“We need to figure out in the next 48 hours what we can do better. And I’ve got no doubt that we will. I trust us,” the Frenchman said.

“It’s a lot on me because my game wasn’t feeling good tonight, and that’s where the team is going to look for me,” Wembanyama added. “If I had been better, if the offensive leaders of our team had been better, it would have been different.”

Brunson leads Knicks rout

Jalen Brunson scored 35 points as the New York Knicks routed the Philadelphia 76ers 137-98 to take a 1-0 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Brunson led a dominant New York offense that erupted for 74 first-half points and stayed in control against a Sixers team that upset second-seeded Boston in the first round.

OG Anunoby added 18 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges scored 17 apiece in front of a star-studded crowd at Madison Square Garden.

The win marked a strong start to the series for the Knicks, who are chasing their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.

Brunson set the tone early, scoring 14 points in the first quarter as New York took a 33-25 lead.

The 29-year-old point guard kept the momentum in the second, helping the Knicks pour in 41 points to take a 74-51 halftime lead, capped by a 25-foot 3-pointer.

New York never looked in danger the rest of the way, leading by as many as 40 points in the fourth quarter before cruising to victory.

Philadelphia’s trio of Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Paul George struggled, combining to shoot 12 for 31 against a stifling Knicks defense.

New York will look to extend its series lead in Game 2 at home Wednesday.