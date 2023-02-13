Just one week after the devastating earthquake that rocked Türkiye, new heart wrenching stories continue to come to light, with the local sports arena sadly not being spared the destruction.

Days after it was revealed that she was still entombed in the rubble, the devastating news has rocked the ING Women's Basketball Süper Lig, as national and Çankaya University basketball player Nilay Aydoğan has been tragically confirmed dead after the Kahramanmaraş quake.

The Turkish Basketball Federation said: "We have learned with deep sadness that Nilay Aydoğan, the national player who played for Çankaya University, one of the ING Women's Basketball Süper Lig teams, lost her life in the earthquake disaster. May the Almighty have mercy on the deceased, we offer our condolences to her family, relatives and basketball community."

The 30-year-old player had been trapped under the rubble since Monday.

İskenderunspor's Kurt

Galatasaray have released a heartfelt message of sorrow and sympathy for the passing of Iskenderunspor goalkeeper coach Uğur Kurt, who also held a celebrated tenure with the Lions.

In the condolence message shared on their official website, Galatasaray said: "We have learned with sadness the news of the death of the goalkeeping coach of Iskenderunspor, Uğur Kurt, who also served as the goalkeeping coach in our club for a while. May the Almighty have mercy on Kurt, his family, relatives, İskenderunspor. We offer our condolences to the family and the Turkish sports community."

Referee Nimet Akbulut

The Turkish Volleyball Federation (TVF) also announced that Hatay region national referee Nimet Akbulut, along with his wife and children, were also killed in the tragic earthquakes.

The federation's statement said: "We have learned with deep sadness that our Hatay region national referee Nimet Akbulut, along with his wife and children, passed away in the earthquake disaster we experienced. May the Almighty have mercy on all our citizens who lost their lives, our condolences to their families and our nation, and we wish a speedy recovery to our wounded."

In addition, it was reported that Kahramanmaraş region candidate referee Sevgi Cihangir also lost her life in the disaster, and a condolence message was issued by the TVF.

Tennis struck

It was also confirmed that tennis coach Tuba Pidecioğlu and her husband and child lost their lives in the "disaster of the century."

According to the statement made by the Turkish Tennis Federation, Tuba Pidecioğlu, who worked as a tennis coach at Kahramanmaraş Provincial Directorate of Youth and Sports, her husband İhsan Pidecioğlu and their son Mehmet Pidecioğlu lost their lives in the earthquake that occurred in Kahramanmaraş.

The Tennis Federation also announced the death of Hatay Provincial Representative Murat Ali Yapar and his wife in the earthquake.

The federation said, "We have learned with deep sadness that our Turkish Tennis Federation Hatay Provincial Representative Murat Ali Yapar and his wife Alev Yapar lost their lives in the earthquake that occurred in Hatay. May the Almighty have mercy on our esteemed provincial representative and his precious wife, to their families and fans. Our condolences to our entire tennis community."