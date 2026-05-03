Australian rider Sebastian Berwick of Caja Rural–Seguros RGA won the overall title at the 61st Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye Sunday, sealing the turquoise jersey after eight stages across 1,133 kilometers.

The race concluded with a 105.2-kilometer Ankara-to-Ankara stage, marking the Turkish capital's first time hosting the finish in 27 years.

Berwick, 26, who took the overall lead in Stage 6, secured victory with a total time of 26 hours, 34 minutes, 19 seconds.

Colombia’s Ivan Ramiro Sosa of Equipo Kern Pharma finished second overall, while Belgium's Kamiel Bonneu of Solution Tech NIPPO Rali placed third.

Belgian rider Tom Crabbe of Team Flanders-Baloise won the final stage, completing the Ankara route in 2:11:35.

In addition to the overall turquoise jersey, other classifications were decided at the end of the race.

While Mustafa Tarakçı claimed the white jersey (Leader of Beauties of Türkiye Sprint Primes), Crabbe secured the green jersey (Best Sprinter), and Berwick also won the red jersey (Best Climber).

Team title for Astana

The Astana team won the overall team classification, with a roster including Lev Gonov, Davide Ballerini, Alessio Delle Vedove, Henok Mulueberhan, Matteo Scalco, Nicolay Vinokurov and Darren Van Bekkum finishing atop the standings.

Awards were presented by senior officials, including Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Hamza Yerlikaya, who handed the green and red jerseys to Crabbe and Berwick, respectively.

Symbolic finish

Speaking after the race, Vice President Yılmaz said Ankara’s return as a finish location after 27 years added symbolic significance to the event, noting that the course passed along landmarks including the Presidential Complex and Anıtkabir.

He said the race brought together athletes from 27 countries and showcased Türkiye’s geography, history and natural beauty to a global audience of millions, highlighting the unifying power of sport.

Yılmaz also emphasized the importance of promoting cycling among younger generations, citing its benefits for public health, the environment and social cohesion, and said next year’s event is expected to attract even broader participation.