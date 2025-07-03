Six years after losing her vision to glaucoma, 25-year-old history teacher Fatmanur Bozkurt is stepping onto a different kind of stage – this time, as captain of a goalball team preparing to compete in national tournaments.

Bozkurt, who teaches at Mehmet Akif Ersoy Anatolian High School in Kırşehir, took up goalball just two and a half months ago.

Driven by a desire to prove that disability does not mean inactivity, she quickly rose to become captain of Engelli Ahiler Sports Club’s newly formed team, a first for the city.

The squad is currently training at the Ahi Evran University Faculty of Sports Sciences ahead of next month’s competitions organized by the Turkish Sports Federation for the Visually Impaired.

“I'm incredibly happy to be here,” said Bozkurt, speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA). “I started this sport to inspire people like me – to show that being visually impaired doesn’t mean we can’t be athletes too.”

Bozkurt lost her sight at 19 but never let it stop her. She graduated as a history teacher and began her career in 2023. While she had heard of goalball before, she only discovered its thrill once she stepped onto the court. Now, she plays the center position, which traditionally serves as team captain.

“Being captain is a beautiful responsibility,” she said. “As the center player, it’s easier to lead the team. I try to guide and support everyone around me.”

She isn’t stopping there. Bozkurt is actively recruiting friends and other visually impaired individuals into the sport. “I tell them, ‘There’s this amazing game we can play. We may not see, but we can still compete. Come and try it.’”

Bozkurt’s impact hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“We're lucky to have found her,” said club president Mustafa Kaya. “Not only is she a great example for her students, but she’s also become a pillar for our club. Without her, we might not have been able to find enough players. She's taken real initiative and brought energy and leadership.”

Coach Ümit Can Mert, who has overseen the team’s rapid development from scratch, echoed that sentiment. “We always strive for success, but more than that, we want to show that sport has no barriers,” he said. “Our training starts with runs and warm-ups, followed by drills focused on speed and ball control. Out of about 40 teams expected in the tournament, we believe we’ve developed into a top-five contender. This is the first time goalball is being played seriously in Kırşehir.”

Still, for Bozkurt, success isn’t measured by medals alone.

“I already have a career I love,” she said. “But I’m doing this to show others what’s possible. I hope to keep playing for many years – and to keep reminding people that the game doesn’t end when you lose your sight. Sometimes, that’s when it begins.”